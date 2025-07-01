Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 1,020,980 people (+970 per day), 10,983 tanks, 29,754 artillery systems, 22,928 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have killed 1,020,980 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 01.07.25 are approximately:

personnel - about 1020980 (+970) people,

tanks - 10983 (+3) units

armoured combat vehicles - 22928 (+6) units

artillery systems - 29754 (+36) units

MLRS - 1427 (+0) units

air defence systems - 1190 (+0) units

aircraft - 420 (+0) units

helicopters - 340 (+0) units

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 42940 (+144)

cruise missiles - 3436 (+0)

ships / boats - 28 (+0)

submarines - 1 (+0)

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 53696 (+103)

special equipment - 3921 (+0)

