Tanks, dugouts, artillery systems: in one day, unmanned systems forces hit 580 enemy targets. INFOGRAPHICS
During the day on 28-29 June, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces grouping hit 580 unique enemy targets.
This was reported by the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.
Among the targets hit:
- 135 personnel, 82 of whom were eliminated;
- 299 shelters and 34 dugouts;
- 11 artillery systems and 2 tanks.
In addition, 24 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles ("copter" and "krylo") were destroyed, and 4 UAV operators' take-off points were hit.
