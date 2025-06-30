ENG
Tanks, dugouts, artillery systems: in one day, unmanned systems forces hit 580 enemy targets. INFOGRAPHICS

During the day on 28-29 June, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces grouping hit 580 unique enemy targets.

This was reported by the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

Among the targets hit:

  • 135 personnel, 82 of whom were eliminated;
  • 299 shelters and 34 dugouts;
  • 11 artillery systems and 2 tanks.

In addition, 24 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles ("copter" and "krylo") were destroyed, and 4 UAV operators' take-off points were hit.

