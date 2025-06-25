ENG
News Photo Results of Unmanned Systems Forces units’ operations
Units of USF group struck 674 enemy targets in 24 hours. INFOGRAPHICS

During the day, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) group struck 674 enemy targets.

This was reported by the press service of the USF, Censor.NET reports.

Specifically, they destroyed:

  • 146 enemy personnel and 322 shelters;

  • 15 artillery pieces and 2 self-propelled guns;

  • 28 vehicles and 15 motorcycles.

"In addition, 21 enemy unmanned systems (copters, fixed-wing drones, and unmanned ground robotic systems) were destroyed, and six UAV operator launch sites were hit," the statement reads.

Results of the Unmanned Systems Forces' work over the past day

Read more: Daily operational statistics of Unmanned Systems Forces grouping introduced. INFOGRAPHICS

Author: 

elimination (5392) Unmanned Systems Forces (89)
