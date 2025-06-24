ENG
Daily operational statistics of Unmanned Systems Forces grouping introduced. INFOGRAPHICS

General Staff report

We are introducing daily statistics on the operations of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) grouping for the period of June 23–24.

This was reported by the Unmanned Systems Forces, cited by Censor.NET.

Over the course of the day, the USF units struck 723 enemy targets.

Specifically:

  • 144 enemy personnel, including 93 confirmed killed;

  • 2 tanks, 22 artillery pieces, and 4 heavily armored vehicles;

  • 80 vehicles, including engineering equipment and fuel tankers

Read more: Syrskyi on appointment of Brovdi as commander of Unmanned Systems Forces: I can already see results

Unmanned Systems Forces grouping results from 23.06 to 24.06.

USF operators also shot down 26 enemy drones, including both quadcopters and fixed-wing types. In addition, strikes were carried out on nine Russian Armed Forces drone operator launch sites.

