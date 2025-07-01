Russians complain about drone attacks: "Carpet" plan activated at 4 airports

The Russian Ministry of Defence said that on the night of 1 July, air defence systems allegedly destroyed and intercepted 60 drones in 6 regions, over the occupied Crimea, the Azov and Black Seas.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media and telegram channels.

Residents of the cities of Saratov and Engels, Saratov region, reported explosions and sirens, as well as the suspension of Saratov airport.

In turn, Rosaviatsia announced temporary restrictions on the operation of Ulyanovsk, Kazan and Nizhnekamsk airports.

According to the acting governor of the Rostov region of Russia, Yury Slyusar, overnight air defence allegedly destroyed UAVs in Rostov-on-Don, Taganrog, Novoshakhtinsk, Millerovsky, Myasnikovsky, Aksay, Neklinovsky and Matveyevo-Kurgansky districts.

