Consequences of Ukrainian Armed Forces’ strike on Atlas oil depot in Rostov region of Russian Federation. PHOTO

Satellite imagery confirmed that the Ukrainian Defence Forces hit the Atlas oil depot in the Rostov region of Russia on the night of 23 June.

According to Censor.NET, this was analysed by NV, which gained access to the satellite images.

A satellite image from 30 June confirms a hit that destroyed one tanker. The nearby tanks show signs of fire or explosion.

The facility has been attacked before, as evidenced by images from different periods.

A special feature is the official report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which states that the strike was carried out by the Special Operations Forces in cooperation with the Missile Forces and artillery - this is the first mention of this format in the deep rear of the Russian Federation.

More often, strikes are carried out by UAVs of the SSU, DIU, and the Armed Forces. Some OSINT analysts suggest that the mention of the Rocket Forces may indicate the testing of new weapons or the expansion of the capabilities of existing systems, but there is no confirmation yet.

