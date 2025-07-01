ENG
Ruscists attack Stepnohirsk community in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: power company’s employees suffer, electricity and communication are cut off

Shelling of the Stepnohirsk community in Zaporizhzhia. What is known about the consequences

Russian troops attacked the Stepnohirsk community in Zaporizhzhia region, leaving some settlements without electricity and communication.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET informs.

Thus, the enemy attacked with artillery and FPV drones.

The power company's brigade came under fire. The vehicle was damaged, and two power engineers suffered acoustic trauma.

Currently, Stepnohirsk community is without electricity, internet and mobile communication.

