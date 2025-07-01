ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11916 visitors online
News Occupied territories - Crimea and Donbas
4 385 9

Explosion has been heard on railway in occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region: enemy logistics have been paralysed, - DIU. VIDEO

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducted another successful operation in cooperation with the resistance movement. On 26 June 2025, a railway track was destroyed in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region as a result of an explosion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

As noted, traffic on the section, which was actively used by the Russian invaders for logistics, was paralysed for more than a week.

"On 1 July 2025, the Muscovites restored the sleepers and rails, launched a military freight train, but there was another railway crash - the enemy locomotive was disabled; one of the key logistics branches of the occupation army in Zaporizhzhia region is again blocked," the statement said.

Read more: Military train of Russian invaders was blown up near occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region - DIU

Author: 

railroad (141) Zaporizka region (1297) Defense Intelligence (327)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 