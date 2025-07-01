SSU attacked "Kupol" plant in Izhevsk, where air defence systems and UAVs were manufactured for Russian army, - sources. VIDEO

Drones of the Security Service of Ukraine hit the "Kupol" plant in Izhevsk, Russia. The plant manufactures "Tor" and "Osa" air defence systems, as well as drones for Russian troops.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to sources.

The strike was carried out by long-range drones on the production facilities and warehouses of the Izhevsk Electromechanical Plant "Kupol" (Udmurtia). The distance is over 1.3 thousand kilometres.

It is known that the company works for the Russian Ministry of Defence and manufactures "Tor" and "Osa" air defence systems, as well as "Harpy" UAVs.

International sanctions were imposed on the plant.

In total, at least two hits to the plant's buildings were recorded, and a fire broke out.

