News Kharkiv region
June is record month for number of shelling of Kharkiv since February 2022 - Terekhov

Shelling of Kharkiv. Statistics for June 2025

In June, Russian troops fired 142 drones and missiles at Kharkiv. This is a record figure since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

This was announced by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET reports.

"We lost 15 civilians in a month. Another 157 people were injured, including 25 children," the mayor said.

Terekhov recalled the shelling by Russia on June 7.

"A large civilian enterprise manufacturing soft containers for agricultural products came under the main attack. As a result of the explosions, a large fire broke out and the structures collapsed. In fact, only ruins remained of the building. The fire was extinguished for 12 days without interruption. Two people were rescued. The bodies of six other employees were found under the rubble.

"In terms of danger and technical complexity, this situation was close to the Epicenter tragedy," he said.

Обстріли Харкова. Статистика за червень 2025 року

shoot out (13886) Kharkiv (1353) Kharkivska region (745) Kharkivskyy district (242)
