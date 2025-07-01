Nauseda on threat from Russia: Baltic States need plan A, B and C

The Baltic states are already intensifying their preparations for possible threats from Russia.

In particular, as the publication notes, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda emphasizes the importance of a comprehensive security plan.

According to him, despite their membership in NATO, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania remain the most vulnerable to a potential Russian attack.

Nausėda is blunt: due to their small territory and proximity to Russia, the Baltic states do not have the "strategic depth" of Ukraine. The distance to the Baltic Sea is only 200 kilometers.

The Suwalki corridor is a narrow section that can easily be blocked by Russian troops from Kaliningrad and Belarus.

"We are talking about protecting our territory for a certain period of time, and then we expect reinforcements to come," Nauseda said.

Nauseda believes that the Baltic states need a plan A, B, and C, as questions are being raised about the US commitment to Europe.

"The Americans are leaving. We all have to realize this and come to terms with it," said a senior Baltic official.