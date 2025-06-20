Baltic States, Northern Europe and Poland want to close Schengen to Russian military even after war

The interior ministers of the Baltic States, Northern Europe and Poland, who met in Tallinn on Thursday, confirmed in a joint statement plans to block entry to the Schengen area for Russian citizens who participated in the aggression against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by ERR.

The high-level meeting was also attended by Magnus Brunner, European Commissioner for Home Affairs and Migration, and a representative of the EU border agency Frontex.

"There are hundreds of thousands of Russian citizens who fought against an independent European state, and we must take a very clear position that these people cannot travel freely in the Schengen area - we will not issue them residence permits, we will not issue them visas, because this whole group that killed and destroyed there poses a very serious security threat to all of us," said Estonian Interior Minister Igor Taro.

The ban on entry to the Schengen area for persons involved in the aggression should remain in force even after the end of active hostilities, the ministers insist.

