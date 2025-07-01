ENG
Russian Su-27 crashed in Nizhny Novgorod region, - Russian media

A Russian military aircraft has crashed in the Nizhny Novgorod region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the Russian media, Censor.NET informs.

Preliminarily, it is a Su-27 that crashed near the city of Kulebaki.

According to media reports, two pilots managed to eject. One of them has already been found. The second is being searched for.

