More than $77 billion mobilized by World Bank to help Ukraine since beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion - Shmyhal

Denys Shmyhal and World Bank President Ajay Banga

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with World Bank President Ajay Banga on the sidelines of the UN Conference.

Shmyhal announced this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"I thanked him for supporting Ukraine. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the World Bank has already mobilized more than $77 billion to help our country," he said.

The Prime Minister said that 18 joint projects with the Bank are currently being implemented in Ukraine, including the restoration of transport and energy infrastructure, housing, construction of shelters in schools, support for small and medium-sized businesses, and the agricultural sector.

"We are working together to prepare for post-war recovery. In particular, we are talking about launching an effective system for managing public investment projects and developing scenarios for Ukraine's accelerated economic integration into the EU," Shmyhal added.

