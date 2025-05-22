Ukraine has received over $133B in financial aid from international partners in past three years

Ukraine has received more than $133 billion in international financial aid over the past three years, according to Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhii Marchenko during during a meeting with Canada’s Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne and Germany’s Vice-Chancellor and Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil.

"Over the past three years, Ukraine has received over $133 billion in international financial assistance. This support has enabled the government to maintain macro-financial stability amid the full-scale war, ensure salary payments for teachers, medical workers, civil servants, and provide pensions and social assistance to the most vulnerable groups of the population, Financial challenges remain, which makes continued international support critically important. That is why we must already begin working on a reliable framework to meet next year’s budgetary needs," Marchenko stressed.

According to Marchenko, Canada and Germany have been among Ukraine’s leading partners since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, providing support across all possible areas.

It is noted that Germany’s assistance ranks second globally in terms of volume since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, totaling €17.3 billion. Canada’s assistance ranks fifth and amounts to €10.3 billion.

Marchenko thanked the German government for supporting the EU’s Ukraine Facility for 2024–2027, with a total allocation of €50 billion. By the end of 2025, Ukraine expects to receive €12.5 billion in budgetary support under this initiative, of which €3.5 billion has already been disbursed.

The finance minister also acknowledged the support of the Canadian and German governments for the G7 Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration (ERA) for Ukraine initiative, valued at $50 billion. Canada’s contribution stands at 5 billion Canadian dollars (approximately $3.4 billion USD), while the EU is expected to provide €18.1 billion (approximately $20 billion USD).

Ukraine has already received the first tranche of 2.5 billion Canadian dollars from Canada and four tranches from the EU totaling €6 billion. In total, under the G7 Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration for Ukraine (ERA) initiative, Ukraine has received around $14.7 billion from its international partners. The funds are being used to cover priority state budget expenditures, financed through proceeds from frozen Russian assets.