Ukraine and US have not discussed issue of freezing arms supplies during 30-day ceasefire – Zelenskyy

Will arms supplies be frozen during the ceasefire?

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on whether arms supplies to Ukraine from the United States and Europe would be frozen if a 30-day ceasefire is agreed.

He made the statement during a briefing, Censor.NET reports.

"As of now, I am not aware of any such plans. This is not being discussed. We have not talked about it with President Trump. There was a freeze, as you may recall — that was before we confirmed the unconditional ceasefire. Then the freeze was lifted. That’s how it still works," the president said.

