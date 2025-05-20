2 731 19
US has not stopped supplying weapons to Ukraine, but there is no decision on new aid, - Rubio
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Washington has not stopped supplying military aid to Ukraine.
According to Censor.NET, he was quoted by Clash Report.
"The United States has not stopped supplying weapons to Ukraine, but there is no decision on the possibility of forming new aid packages yet," Rubio said.
However, according to him, the United States is currently working with NATO allies to supply Ukraine with additional Patriot air defense batteries.
