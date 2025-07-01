Counteraction to drones included in program of BGMT, - Land Forces of Armed Forces of Ukraine

Two days of training to counter attack drones have been added to the Basic General Military Training (BGMT) program.

This was reported by the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Now the total training period will increase to 51 days.

The decision to add drone countermeasures to the program was called one of the innovations of the sixth edition of the BGMT program, which is being finalized.

"The quality of the BGMT will once again improve. In addition, security at the training centers will be enhanced," the statement said.

In addition, the psychological training of servicemen is being strengthened as part of the BGMT. The newly created army corps will also be assigned to training battalions operating as part of unit training centers.

The Land Forces added that the BGMT program is constantly changing, taking into account dynamic changes on the battlefield and the dangers facing the military.