Zelenskyy awards 226 servicemen, 183 posthumously

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded state honors to 226 Ukrainian defenders, 183 of them posthumously.

The corresponding decree No. 446/2025 dated July 1 was published on the Office of the President’s website, Censor.NET reports.

The document states that the awards were granted for personal courage demonstrated in defending Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and for devoted fulfillment of military duty.

Ukrainian defenders received the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, the "For Courage" awards, as well as the medals "For Military Service to Ukraine" and "Defender of the Fatherland."

