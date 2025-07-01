Ukraine aligns sanctions with six EU sanction packages – Zelenskyy signs decrees

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has enacted three decisions of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) on the application of sanctions and signed the corresponding decrees.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Presidential Office press service.

According to the statement, this marks a step toward further synchronisation of Ukraine’s sanctions with the European Union’s decisions, and constitutes the first phase in implementing the NSDC resolution of 27 June 2025: "On the Synchronisation of Sanctions Pressure by Ukraine, the European Union, and Other G7 Participants on the Russian Federation and Related Entities."

"In total, sanctions have been imposed on 403 individuals and 188 legal entities. In doing so, Ukraine has aligned its sanctions with the EU’s 9th,10th, 11th, 12th, 13th and 14th sanction packages. It has also synchronised decisions targeting individuals involved in human rights violations in Belarus, and those designated by the EU between 2011 and 2020–2025 for involvement in human rights abuses in the Islamic Republic of Iran and for providing military support to Russia in its war against Ukraine," the statement reads.

Ukraine continues to prepare further sanction packages to achieve full alignment of its sanction policy with international partners. The country expects the international community to fully reflect and support Ukrainian sanctions in their respective national decisions.