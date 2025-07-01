Zelenskyy on Denmark’s presidency of EU Council: Next six months are period of important decisions for Ukraine’s European integration

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Denmark on its presidency of the Council of the European Union and expressed hope that the next six months would be a period of important decisions for Ukraine's European integration.

He announced this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"Ukraine is implementing everything that is necessary in the negotiation process on our country's accession to the European Union. This year - and it will be during the Danish presidency - we will be ready to open all clusters," Zelenskyy said.

The President emphasized Denmark's special role in defense support for Ukraine. In particular, he thanked for the "Danish model" of investing in arms production in Ukraine and Copenhagen's consistent position on protecting the common interests of Europe.

"Putin does not need a strong Europe - only Europeans need a strong Europe," Zelenskyy emphasized, adding that the EU's sanctions policy should become more effective.

The Head of State also announced preparations for a meeting with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to discuss joint actions.

