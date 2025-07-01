Latvia to provide Ukraine with 42 Patria armored personnel carriers

The Latvian government has approved the transfer of 42 Patria 6x6 armored personnel carriers and other military equipment to Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing European Pravda.

The armored personnel carriers to be delivered to Ukraine were ordered earlier this year. Latvian Defense Minister Andris Sprūds promises that the first vehicles will be shipped "soon."

"We continue and will continue to support Ukraine — both this year and next year, we will provide military aid amounting to 0.25% of our GDP," he emphasized.

Separately, Latvia’s Ministry of Defense stressed that the delivery of 42 APCs will not affect the needs and operational capabilities of the Latvian Armed Forces.

Read more: Poland, Finland, and Baltic states ready to mine borders with Russia and create Europe’s "iron curtain" – media

The Patria APCs were developed under a joint program involving Finland, Latvia, Sweden, and Germany, and are manufactured in Finland and Latvia.