Defense Forces strike Russian army command post in TOT Donetsk, losses being assessed – General Staff

On June 30, Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully struck the command post of the 8th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Armed Forces in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region. Enemy losses are currently being assessed.

This was reported by the General Staff, as cited by Censor.NET.

The high-precision strike significantly disrupts the enemy’s ability to plan and conduct operations in the directions of Pokrovsk and Toretsk.

"The Ukrainian Defense Forces will continue systematically destroying the command and communication system of the aggressor’s armed forces.

Ukraine will persist in the fight until all Russian troops are withdrawn from our territory and a just and lasting peace is established," the command added.

To recall, on the evening of June 30, powerful explosions were heard in temporarily occupied Donetsk. Reports also noted strikes on occupied Yasynuvata in Donetsk region.