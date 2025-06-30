Powerful explosions rock occupied Donetsk: Russians claim to repel Storm Shadow missiles. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Powerful explosions rocked temporarily occupied Donetsk on the evening of 30 June, sending a column of smoke into the air. Strikes were also reported in occupied Yasynuvata, Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, local telegram channels and Russian media write about it.

The occupation authorities of the self-proclaimed "DPR" claimed the city had been hit by Storm Shadow missiles, adding that Russian air defences allegedly engaged the incoming targets.

Preliminary reports indicate an impact on the grounds of the metallurgical plant in Donetsk. Russian media claim that there are wounded and, apparently, fatalities.

Online sources write that the city was attacked by cruise missiles and drones.

According to the Supernova+ channel, the strike hit the headquarters of Russia’s 8th Combined Arms Army, with initial reports pointing to the use of Storm Shadow/SCALP-EG missiles.

In occupied Yasynuvata, Donetsk region, several strikes hit the railway station, sparking a large-scale fire.

Meanwhile, Andrii Kovalenko, head of the Centre for Countering Disinformation, speaks about the "precision work" of Armed Forces of Ukraine following the strikes on Donetsk.

