Woman injured in Russian drone strike on Vilkhuvatka

A drone attacked a car in Kupiansk district

On July 1, Russian forces attacked Vilkhuvatka with a drone, injuring one person.

This was reported by the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, as cited by Censor.NET.

According to the investigation, at around 10:05 on July 1, the Russian army struck Vilkhuvatka village in Kupiansk district using an FPV drone. The munition was dropped on a civilian vehicle, which was damaged.

It is noted that a 51-year-old woman inside the vehicle was injured.

