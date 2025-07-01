Woman injured in Russian drone strike on Vilkhuvatka

On July 1, Russian forces attacked Vilkhuvatka with a drone, injuring one person.

This was reported by the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, as cited by Censor.NET.

According to the investigation, at around 10:05 on July 1, the Russian army struck Vilkhuvatka village in Kupiansk district using an FPV drone. The munition was dropped on a civilian vehicle, which was damaged.

It is noted that a 51-year-old woman inside the vehicle was injured.

