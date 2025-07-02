Russian troops shelled hospital in Kherson with artillery: 8 people were injured. PHOTOS

On 1 June, at around 11:00 p.m., the Russian army shelled a hospital in Kherson with artillery.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

As noted, the enemy attack destroyed the building of the healthcare facility, injuring five patients and three nurses.















Condition of the victims

According to the RMA, a 44-year-old hospital employee was hospitalised with an explosive injury, contusion and a shrapnel wound to the chest. Two others, aged 54 and 44, are being treated as outpatients.

Four injured patients - men, aged 58 and 60, and women, aged 64 and 57 - continue to be treated in the medical facility. They have blast injuries, contusions and various shrapnel wounds.

Another 69-year-old victim was treated and refused hospitalisation.