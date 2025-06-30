Russia attacks Kherson with drone: two men injured
On June 30, at around 3:00 p.m., Russian forces attacked Kherson using a drone, injuring two local residents.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration (RMA), according to Censor.NET.
According to the RMA, an enemy drone dropped explosives on the city. Two men, aged 66 and 62, sustained blast injuries. Both were hospitalized.
Doctors are currently examining the patients and providing the necessary medical care.
