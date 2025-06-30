ENG
Ruscists strike Kherson with drone: man wounded, car burned. VIDEO

Russians strike Tsentralnyi District of Kherson with drone.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

As a result of the Russian attack, one vehicle was destroyed by fire and another was damaged.

"A 51-year-old man is currently in hospital with shrapnel wounds to his back and burns to his legs. He is receiving the necessary medical care," the statement reads.

