Russia attacked industrial zone of Sloviansk with six "Shahed" drones. PHOTOS

Russian invaders attacked the industrial zone of Sloviansk with six strike UAVs.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET informs.

"Private and apartment buildings were damaged, fires broke out at two addresses. Structural elements, roofs and ceilings of warehouse buildings were on fire," the statement said.

The fires have now been extinguished. There was no information about deaths and injuries.

See more: Russian drones destroyed food warehouse in Derhachi, Kharkiv region. PHOTOS







