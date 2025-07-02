Total combat losses of the Russian Federation since the beginning of the war - about 1,022,090 people (+1,110 per day), 10,985 tanks, 29,794 artillery systems, 22,931 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 1,022,090 Russian invaders.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 02.07.25 are approximately
personnel - about 1022090 (+1110) people
tanks - 10985 (+2) units
armored combat vehicles - 22931 (+3) units
artillery systems - 29794 (+40) units
MLRS - 1427 (+0) units
air defense systems - 1191 (+1) units
airplanes - 420 (+0) units
helicopters - 340 (+0) units
UAVs of operational and tactical level - 43013 (+73)
cruise missiles - 3436 (+0)
ships / boats - 28 (+0)
submarines - 1 (+0)
motor vehicles and tankers - 53786 (+90)
special equipment - 3921 (+0)
"The data is being clarified," the General Staff adds.
