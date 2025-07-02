Total combat losses of the Russian Federation since the beginning of the war - about 1,022,090 people (+1,110 per day), 10,985 tanks, 29,794 artillery systems, 22,931 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 1,022,090 Russian invaders.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 02.07.25 are approximately

personnel - about 1022090 (+1110) people

tanks - 10985 (+2) units

armored combat vehicles - 22931 (+3) units

artillery systems - 29794 (+40) units

MLRS - 1427 (+0) units

air defense systems - 1191 (+1) units

airplanes - 420 (+0) units

helicopters - 340 (+0) units

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 43013 (+73)

cruise missiles - 3436 (+0)

ships / boats - 28 (+0)

submarines - 1 (+0)

motor vehicles and tankers - 53786 (+90)

special equipment - 3921 (+0)

"The data is being clarified," the General Staff adds.