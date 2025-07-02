ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9923 visitors online
News Destruction of Russian equipment Destruction of the occupiers
3 321 13

Total combat losses of the Russian Federation since the beginning of the war - about 1,022,090 people (+1,110 per day), 10,985 tanks, 29,794 artillery systems, 22,931 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

liquidation

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 1,022,090 Russian invaders.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 02.07.25 are approximately

personnel - about 1022090 (+1110) people

tanks - 10985 (+2) units

armored combat vehicles - 22931 (+3) units

artillery systems - 29794 (+40) units

MLRS - 1427 (+0) units

air defense systems - 1191 (+1) units

airplanes - 420 (+0) units

helicopters - 340 (+0) units

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 43013 (+73)

cruise missiles - 3436 (+0)

ships / boats - 28 (+0)

submarines - 1 (+0)

motor vehicles and tankers - 53786 (+90)

special equipment - 3921 (+0)

Read more: Defense Forces strike Russian army command post in TOT Donetsk, losses being assessed – General Staff

ліквідація

"The data is being clarified," the General Staff adds.

Author: 

Russian Army (9526) Armed Forces HQ (4223) liquidation (2545) elimination (5409)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 