News Israeli strikes on Gaza Strip
Israel has agreed to terms for 60-day ceasefire in Gaza - Trump

Israel has agreed to a ceasefire in Gaza. What is known

US President Donald Trump said that Israel had agreed to a 60-day ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

He informed this on the social network Truth Social, Censor.NET reports.

Trump noted that his representatives "had a long and productive meeting with the Israeli side on Gaza." As a result, Israel agreed to "the necessary conditions for the final conclusion of a 60-day truce."

He said that during this time, the United States would work with all parties to end the war.

"Qatar and Egypt, who have made significant efforts to achieve peace, will deliver this final proposal. I hope that for the sake of the Middle East, Hamas will accept this agreement, because it will not get better - it will only get worse," he added.

