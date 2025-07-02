One of two developers of CRPA antennas for "Shahed" somehow died - Budanov

One of the two Russian engineers who was responsible for the development of CRPA antennas for "Shahed" attack UAVs has already died.

"What's new? They are improving the SRPA antennas, switching to sixteen-channel antennas. These antennas are now produced by Russia, but the engineer developed this CRPA antenna here in Ukraine. Nobody needed it in the early 2000s, so he went to Russia. Now one of them (the development engineers - Ed.) has died in some tragic way, and one is still alive. Well, probably not for long either," he said.

A CRPA antenna is a GNSS navigation antenna that provides high-quality positioning of the drone in space even in the face of active radio interference.

Antennas of this type detect false electronic signals and help to ignore them. As a result, enemy electronic warfare does not affect the drone's navigation and it can fly to its target.

Such antennas have previously been found in Iranian Shahed-136 drones, Russian "Orlan-10" and SuperCam reconnaissance drones.

