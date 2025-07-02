25 people were poisoned in fast food restaurant in Vinnytsia region: facility’s operation has been suspended

Police are investigating the circumstances of the poisoning of people in Kalynivka, Vinnytsia region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

As noted, the police received information about the hospitalisation of 25 people, including children, with food poisoning.

It has been preliminarily established that they were probably poisoned by food purchased at a fast food restaurant.

"The operation of the facility where the food was prepared has been suspended. The victims are being provided with medical care," the statement said.

See more: Two families near Kyiv were poisoned by carbon monoxide from generators. Man died. PHOTOS

The police are establishing the circumstances and causes of the people's poisoning. Experts are conducting sanitary and epidemiological, laboratory examinations and research.

Proceedings over the incident were opened under Part 1 of Article 325 (Violation of sanitary rules and regulations for the prevention of infectious diseases and mass poisoning) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.