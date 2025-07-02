ENG
Romania raised F-16 fighter jets in air because of Russian attack on Ukraine

The US has allocated $500 million for armaments for Ukrainian F-16s

On the night of July 2, an air alert was declared in Tulcea County in eastern Romania due to a massive attack by Russian drones on the territory of Ukraine.

This is reported by NewsMaker.md with reference to the Romanian Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET reports .

Two Romanian F-16 fighter jets were taken to the skies to monitor the air situation. At 11:15 зюью, the planes took off from Bocha-86 airbase in response to a Russian attack aimed at Ukraine's civilian and port infrastructure.

Residents of the Tulcea region were notified of the danger through the RO-Alert alert system.

The Romanian Ministry of Defense condemned Russia's strikes on civilian targets in Ukraine, emphasizing that such actions are unacceptable and pose a threat to security in the region.

