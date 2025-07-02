ENG
Russians attacked Izmail district of Odesa region with "shaheds", there are damages - RSA

On the night of 2 July, Russians attacked the Vylkove community of Izmail district with "shaheds".

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Izmail District State Administration.

"Despite the active work of the Air Defence Forces, which shot down some of the enemy drones, the attack damaged the port and tourist infrastructure. Fortunately, there were no casualties," the statement said.

As a reminder, on the evening of 1 July, Russians launched attack drones at Ukraine.

See more: Enemy attacked Odesa region with drones: civilian infrastructure damaged. PHOTOS

