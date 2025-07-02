Russians attacked Izmail district of Odesa region with "shaheds", there are damages - RSA
On the night of 2 July, Russians attacked the Vylkove community of Izmail district with "shaheds".
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Izmail District State Administration.
"Despite the active work of the Air Defence Forces, which shot down some of the enemy drones, the attack damaged the port and tourist infrastructure. Fortunately, there were no casualties," the statement said.
As a reminder, on the evening of 1 July, Russians launched attack drones at Ukraine.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password