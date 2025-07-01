3 251 7
Ukraine is being attacked by Russian drones – Air Force (updated)
On the evening of July 1, Russian forces launched strike drones against Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Air Force.
Movement of strike drones
- There is a threat of enemy strike UAVs being used against Sumy region.
UAVs movement updates
- UAVs in northeast and east Poltava region, heading south;
- UAVs in northwest and west Kharkiv region, heading south;
- UAVs in north Dnipropetrovsk region, heading Dnipro;
- UAV groups in Kherson region, heading west towards the Black Sea
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password