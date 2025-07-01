ENG
News Attack of drones
Ukraine is being attacked by Russian drones – Air Force (updated)

Russians attack with shaheds in the evening of March 11

On the evening of July 1, Russian forces launched strike drones against Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Air Force.

Movement of strike drones

  • There is a threat of enemy strike UAVs being used against Sumy region.

UAVs movement updates

  • UAVs in northeast and east Poltava region, heading south;
  • UAVs in northwest and west Kharkiv region, heading south;
  • UAVs in north Dnipropetrovsk region, heading Dnipro;
  • UAV groups in Kherson region, heading west towards the Black Sea

drone (1781) Shahed (750) war in Ukraine (3129)
