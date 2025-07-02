Ukrainian Armed Forces to be able to use anti-personnel mines in six months after withdrawal from Ottawa Convention, - Venislavskyi

After the official withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention prohibiting the use of anti-personnel mines, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be able to manufacture and use this type of weapon in about six months.

This was stated by MP, member of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence Fedir Venislavskyi, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

He reminded that Ukraine ratified the Ottawa Convention in 2005. The document prohibits the manufacture, storage, use and transfer of anti-personnel mines designed to destroy manpower. However, Russia, which is not a party to this agreement, has been actively using such mines against the Ukrainian military.

"This decision is long overdue for Ukraine. The relevant initiative should have been adopted at the beginning of the war," Venislavskyi said.

According to him, a number of countries, including Poland and the Baltic states, have also announced their intention to reconsider their participation in the convention due to new threats. The Ukrainian decision was preceded by a discussion at the level of the parliamentary committee and the NSDC, after which President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree.

According to the procedure, Ukraine has to notify the UN General Secretariat of its intention to withdraw from the Convention. Six months after that, all obligations under the convention are terminated.

Venislavskyi also said that some of the anti-personnel mines that were not destroyed in 2005 due to lack of funding are stored in military depots. After the legal procedure is completed, they can be used to mine for defensive purposes.

The Verkhovna Rada should finally formalise the withdrawal from the Convention by adopting a denunciation law.

