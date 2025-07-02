Cabinet of Ministers is already negotiating with partners on funding for 2026, - Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers understands how Ukraine will close the budget deficit in 2025. However, negotiations are underway simultaneously on financing for 2026.

This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, Censor.NET reports.

"We clearly understand how Ukraine will close the budget deficit this year. We are already preparing and negotiating financing for 2026, which carries a lot of uncertainty," he said.

The Prime Minister reminded that yesterday Ukraine received the ninth tranche from the IMF under a joint program with the Fund of $500 million.

Read more: More than $77 billion mobilized by World Bank to help Ukraine since beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion - Shmyhal

"Never before in the history of independence has Ukraine undergone 8 reviews under one program. Today, the Ukrainian government and the Ukrainian state are a responsible partner. This is the trust we have built not only with the IMF, but also with the World Bank, the European Investment Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the European Commission, the G7 and our other allies around the world.

It is thanks to this that Ukraine has already attracted more than $135 billion in budget support from its partners since the beginning of the full-scale invasion," he added.