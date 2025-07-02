ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12382 visitors online
News Elimination of Russian occupiers
7 334 20

SOF carried out raid on group of Russian soldiers near border, one was captured: "We are brotherly peoples". VIDEO

A unit of the Special Operations Forces raided a Russian position near the border with the aggressor country.

The soldiers reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

As a result of the operation, 4 Russian servicemen were killed and another was taken prisoner.

"The operators were conducting special reconnaissance on the border when they noticed the enemy's movement. Having quickly assessed the tactical situation, a successful raid was carried out," the statement said.

Read more: In June, enemy occupied 556 sq km of Ukrainian territory, worst figure in 2025 – DeepState. INFOGRAPHICS

Author: 

military actions (2512) SOF (286)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 