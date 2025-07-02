No mobilization for men under 25, says "Servant of People" Venislavskyi

The Verkhovna Rada has not adopted any changes regarding the general mobilization of men up to 25 years old.

This was stated by People's Deputy Fedir Venislavskyi from the "Servant of the People" faction, a member of the parliamentary committee on national security, defense, and intelligence, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, there will be no mass conscription of military reservists in this age group.

"The Law of Ukraine on Mobilization stipulates that citizens under 25 years old will not be conscripted for military service. For citizens under 25 who are subject to military service, contracts have been provided. There will be no mass conscription, no mobilization for those under 25. The Verkhovna Rada has not adopted any changes," Venislavskyi said during a briefing at the Ukraine Media Center.

Recall that the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has officially launched the "Contract 18-24" project. This is a voluntary initiative for Ukrainians aged 18 to 24 who are willing to join the Defense Forces for one year. The project offers additional financial rewards, professional training with instructors experienced in combat, and social guarantees.