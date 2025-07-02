The situation near the village of Kamianske began to deteriorate and the enemy was successful in advancing.

It is noted that the enemy managed to fail the defence in the centre of the settlement, where it is trying to climb into the northern part, and also manages to infiltrate and accumulate in the southwestern part of the village.

At the same time, "they are able to work more effectively on the assaulting ruscist in the southeastern part of the settlement".

"The enemy's accumulation in this area was observed in advance, but despite this, the katsap managed to break through the defensive lines of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and get into the centre of the village. Over the past week, the enemy has been actively putting pressure on the positions of Ukrainian soldiers and occupying their positions. It is worth noting that the enemy's activity was there before, they were looking for a weakness, storming with small groups of infantry, but this activity has recently begun to increase and become more acute. I would also like to point out the need to review the use and supply of the TD units, as well as highlight the most egregious problem of today - false reports that continue to complicate the already difficult situation at the front. That's why we will use the traditional phrase - lies will destroy us all!" - say the interns.

DeepState also writes that "the goals of the ruscists in this area are unpromising, because even occupying the heights outside the village will not bring something globally beneficial." This is because the terrain in the area has elevation differences, which are quite a challenge for infantry, especially when drones are active.

"First and foremost, the Russians are implementing their most common tactic - to get in where they find a weakness and develop that opportunity. If we talk about larger-scale plans, they are to reduce the distance to the city of Zaporizhzhia, but this distance is still quite significant. The Defence Forces are trying to inflict as much damage as possible on the enemy in this area, as it is a good opportunity for this area and our pilots are now actively using it. The main thing is to have the necessary support. The map in the area of Kamianske will also be changed when it is updated," the project analysts say.