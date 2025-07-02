Russian troops have advanced in Kamianske, Novoserhiivka, Bahatyr and near Bohdanivka, - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops are advancing in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced in Kamianske (a village in the Vasylivka urban community of the Vasylivka district of Zaporizhzhia region), Novoserhiivka (a village in the Udachne rural community of the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region), Bahatyr (a village in the Velykonovosilkivska rural community of the Volnovakha district of Donetsk region) and near Bohdanivka (a village in the Pokrovsk urban community of the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region)," the statement said.

