Explosion occurred near Zhytomyr: two dead, 15 injured. VIDEO&PHOTOS (updated)

On Wednesday, July 2, an explosion occurred near Zhytomyr. The cause is currently under investigation.

This was reported by the Zhytomyr City Council, Censor.NET reports.

"An explosion took place at a gas station on the highway toward Kyiv, beyond the ring road. The cause of the incident is being determined. All emergency services promptly responded to the scene. We ask everyone to remain calm. Updates will follow," the statement reads.

Iryna Romanyuk, press officer of the Main Department of the State Emergency Service in Zhytomyr region, told Suspilne that SES specialists have been dispatched to the site.

The moment of the explosion was caught on video

Ivanna Siletska, spokesperson for the Main Department of the National Police in Zhytomyr region, said she is verifying the information.

At the same time, Hlybochytsia village head Serhii Sokalskyi told Suspilne that the explosion occurred in the village of Berezina at a production warehouse of an industrial enterprise.

"Private houses were damaged. There is a lot of glass, smoke, and damaged power lines. There is information about injuries. I went to the scene, but did not get there because of heavy traffic jams on the Kyiv highway," Sokalskyi said.

The Zhytomyr Regional Police reported that the incident occurred on June 2 around 6:00 p.m. near the village of Berezyna, Hlybochytsia community.

"Currently, specialists from the State Emergency Service, investigative and operational teams of the Main Police Department in Zhytomyr region and Police Department No. 1 of the Zhytomyr District Police, patrol officers, and medical personnel are working at the scene. The circumstances are being clarified," the statement reads.

Update:

In a comment to Suspilne, Viktor Hrynov, Medical Director of the Emergency Medical Care and Disaster Medicine Center of the Zhytomyr Regional Council, reported that two women have been hospitalized.

"Preliminarily, there are many wounded due to two powerful explosions. About 20 ambulance vehicles were dispatched to the scene, but not all managed to reach it because of traffic jams on the highway," Viktor Hrynov said.

According to Vitalii Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, special services are working at the emergency site on the M06 highway near Zhytomyr. Efforts to contain the aftermath are ongoing, and necessary assistance is being provided.

Update

The Zhytomyr Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention issued recommendations to prevent potential adverse effects of air pollution on public health following a fire caused by the explosion:

Keep windows closed;

Minimize time spent outdoors;

Drink plenty of water;

If available, run air purifiers at maximum power.

Update at 8:27 p.m.

Vitalii Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, reported that two people died and 15 were injured as a result of the explosion.

"In addition, private homes were damaged. An operational headquarters has been established. All services are working. Victims are receiving all necessary assistance. Minimal traffic flow is ensured on the international highway. I urge those planning to travel on the M-06 highway today to refrain from using the road near Zhytomyr until the investigative team completes its work," the official said.

This is a developing story...