Ukrainian defense industry may start production in Denmark this fall – Defense Minister Poulsen
This fall, Ukrainian defense production may begin on Danish territory.
This was stated by Denmark’s Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen, TV2 reports, as cited by Censor.NET.
"We want to give certain Ukrainian companies the opportunity to start production in Denmark. I expect the first results to appear as early as September or October," said the head of Denmark’s defense ministry.
He added that several Ukrainian defense enterprises will soon have the chance to implement their projects.
