Zelenskyy and Egyptian President El-Sisi discuss creation of food logistics hub

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone conversation with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Telegram channel of the Head of State.

The President thanked his Egyptian counterpart for supporting Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

"Egypt recognizes our efforts to end the war and is ready to contribute to achieving a just and lasting peace. We also discussed the creation of a food logistics hub in Egypt and opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation. We will work to increase trade turnover. We agreed to instruct our teams to begin preparations for a preferential trade agreement and to hold a meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission," Zelenskyy said.

