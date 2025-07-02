Woman injured in Russian shelling of Orikhiv – RMA
On July 2, Russian forces shelled the private sector of Orikhiv using tube artillery.
This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
As a result of the enemy attack, a 70-year-old woman was injured. In addition, a building was damaged.
