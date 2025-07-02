ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6779 visitors online
News Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region
200 0

Woman injured in Russian shelling of Orikhiv – RMA

Explosions are heard in occupied Mariupol

On July 2, Russian forces shelled the private sector of Orikhiv using tube artillery.

This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

As a result of the enemy attack, a 70-year-old woman was injured. In addition, a building was damaged.

See more: Seven people were injured as result of Russian shelling in Nikopol district, according to regional administration. PHOTOS

Author: 

shoot out (13899) Zaporizka region (1304) Polohivskyy district (62) Orikhiv (6) war in Ukraine (3143)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 