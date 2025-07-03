Enemy attacked Odesa with strike drones: six people injured, including two children (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of 2 July, Russian invaders attacked Odesa with strike drones. Despite the active work of air defence, there was damage to civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the RMA head of RMA, Oleh Kiper, and the mayor, Hennadii Trukhanov.

"The enemy attack damaged a 9-storey building, and a fire broke out on the 7th to 9th floors. Rescuers evacuated 50 residents, 10 of whom, including 2 children, were rescued using special equipment. Unfortunately, there are four injured," the SES reported.

Later, Kiper reported that a multi-storey residential building and other civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged as a result of the Russian attack on Odesa. Fires broke out in the apartments of Odesa residents. 6 apartments were completely destroyed, and another 36 were partially damaged.

"Five people were injured, two of them are a boy and a girl aged 7 and 9. The children have been hospitalised with combustion product poisoning. Other adult victims, after receiving all the necessary medical care, continue to be treated on an outpatient basis," the statement said.

Rescuers in Odesa have completed work to eliminate the consequences of a Russian attack, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported.

"As a result of enemy strikes, 6 people were injured, 11 were rescued," the statement said.

