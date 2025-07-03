Lipetsk region of Russian Federation was massively attacked by UAVs at night. "Red alert" was declared in region. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of 3 July, explosions were heard in the Lipetsk region of the Russian Federation. Locals said there were at least 20 explosions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media.

The head of the Lipetsk region, Igor Artamonov, declared a red level of "threat of a UAV attack" in the region. Residents said that the air defence system had been repelling the drone attack.

Later, Artamonov said that a 70-year-old woman was killed and two others were injured as a result of the UAV attack and the debris falling on a residential building. The drone also flew into a section of a multi-storey building under construction in Yelets, Lipetsk region.

The governor said that "signals of falling debris are coming from different areas - all of them are being checked immediately".

