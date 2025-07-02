General Staff confirmed destruction of Kupol plant in Izhevsk, where air defence systems and UAVs were manufactured for occupying army

As part of the reduction of the enemy's air defence capabilities, on 1 July, units of the Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defence Forces, struck the Izhevsk Electromechanical Plant Kupol, located in the Udmurt Republic of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the Kupol plant, an object of the Russian military-industrial complex, specialises in the production of short-range anti-aircraft missile systems.

"Accurate hits to building No. 1 on site No. 1 have been confirmed. A fire was recorded," the General Staff said.

The results of the damage are being clarified.

Read more: Defence forces hit oil refinery in Saratov region of Russia - General Staff

The defence forces continue to take all measures to force Russia to stop its armed aggression against Ukraine.

Earlier, sources reported that the SSU attacked the Kupol plant in Izhevsk, where air defence systems and UAVs were manufactured for the Russian army.