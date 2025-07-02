Defence forces hit oil refinery in Saratov region of Russia - General Staff

As part of the reduction of the enemy's offensive capabilities, today units of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defence Forces, struck the territory of the "Saratovorgsintez" oil refinery in the Saratov region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that the capacities of this refinery are used by the occupiers to provide fuel and lubricants to the military units of the Russian Federation involved in the armed aggression against Ukraine.

It was confirmed that the facility was hit, in particular, technological installations were damaged. A fire broke out.

The results of the attack are being clarified.

"The Defence Forces continue to take measures to undermine the military and economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force Russia to stop its armed aggression against Ukraine," the statement said.

